Czech Film Fund to spend to support country’s coronavirus affected industry with CZK 92 million

The Czcech Film Fund has designated CZK 92 million to be handed out to representatives of the country’s film industry, who are struggling from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated government countermeasures, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the fund’s spokesman Jiří Vaněk.
Applications for financial support open on Wednesday.
