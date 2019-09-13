Czech film Daughter wins student Oscar

Daniela Lazarová
13-09-2019
Daughter, a Czech short animated film by Daria Kashcheeva, has won the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ student Oscar for best animated film from international schools.

Kascheeva, a student of Prague’s Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts is the third Czech film director to win the prestigious award after Jan Svěrák and Marie Dvořáková, who won with their films Oil Gobblers (1989) and Who’s Who in Mycology (2017).

The award-giving gala ceremony in Los Angeles will take place on October 17.

'Daughter', photo: archive of FAMU

