Czech Film Critics' Award for Best Film goes to drama Jan Palach

Robert Sedláček’s film Jan Palach took the Czech Film Critics' Award for Best Film at a gala event at Prague's Archa Theatre on Saturday night. The film tells the true-life-story of a student who in 1989 took his own life in protest of growing public apathy to the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.
The director’s award went to Olmo Omerzu for his road movie Všechno bude / Winter Flies and Best Screenplay went to Lucie Bokšteflová’s comedy Chata na prodej/Country-house for sale.
Bill legalising gay marriage to be debated this week
The Czechoslovak-Polish War of January 1919 – a brief clash with lasting consequences
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Low on vacation time, Americans want the highlights when they visit Czechia, says marketer Jiří Dužár
Zdeněk Toman: Intelligence chief and black market kingpin instrumental in saving thousands of Jewish refugees