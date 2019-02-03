Czech Film Critics' Award for Best Film goes to drama Jan Palach

Daniela Lazarová
03-02-2019
Robert Sedláček’s film Jan Palach took the Czech Film Critics' Award for Best Film at a gala event at Prague's Archa Theatre on Saturday night. The film tells the true-life-story of a student who in 1989 took his own life in protest of growing public apathy to the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

The director’s award went to Olmo Omerzu for his road movie Všechno bude / Winter Flies and Best Screenplay went to Lucie Bokšteflová’s comedy Chata na prodej/Country-house for sale.

 
 
 
 
