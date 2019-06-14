Czech farmers to get 32 billion crowns in subsidies in the 2019-2020 period

Czech farmers will receive 32 billion crowns in subsidies in the 2019-2020 period with the bulk of the money coming from EU funds, according to the spokeswoman of the Czech Agricultural Intervention Fund Vladimíra Nováková.

They are being drawn by 31,000 farmers and agricultural companies, including those in the Agrofert conglomerate, which is at the centre of a dispute relating to the prime minister’s suspected conflict of interests.

According to Nováková these are direct and compensation subsidies which cannot be questioned in relation to the prime minister’s possible conflict of interests. She added that the EC had not questioned their distribution.