Czech farmers’ profit exceeds CZK 19.4 billion

Czech agricultural turnover exceeded CZK 19.4 billion last year, discounting EU subsidies, according to preliminary data of the Institute of Agricultural Economics and Information, released on Thursday.

Agricultural production in 2018 rose by 9.1 billion crowns to over CZK 151 billion, while expenditures increased by CZK six billion to 175 billion.

According to the head of the Agrarian Chamber, Zdeněk Jandejsek, EU subsidies account for up to 25 percent of the country’s overall agricultural production.