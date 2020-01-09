Broadcast Archive

Czech farmers’ profit exceeds CZK 19.4 billion

Ruth Fraňková
09-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech agricultural turnover exceeded CZK 19.4 billion last year, discounting EU subsidies, according to preliminary data of the Institute of Agricultural Economics and Information, released on Thursday.

Agricultural production in 2018 rose by 9.1 billion crowns to over CZK 151 billion, while expenditures increased by CZK six billion to 175 billion.

According to the head of the Agrarian Chamber, Zdeněk Jandejsek, EU subsidies account for up to 25 percent of the country’s overall agricultural production.

Related articles
Photo: Tereza Brázdová / Czech Radio

Poultry farm inspections launched after Polish bird flu outbreak

The Czech State Veterinary Administration has launched a special inspections drive targeting farms to which poultry is transported…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

Czech PM suffers a week of heavy blows as he is found in conflict of interest and criminal proceedings against him are restarted

It has not been a good week for the Czech prime minister. Not only has a European Commission found Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict…
Photo: Štěpánka Kadlečková / Czech Radio

Starlings and voles responsible for significant drop in grape harvest

Wine growers in the Czech Republic are expecting one of the lowest harvests in the past three or four years, the daily e15 reported…
More
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 