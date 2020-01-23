Czech farmers can again apply to use Stutox II poison against voles

Czech agricultural authorities plan to give permits to farmers to use Stutox II, a rat poison, to combat an infestation of voles in fields, orchards, meadows and vineyards.
Last summer, the Ministry of Agriculture put a ban on the poison’s blanket use after the Ministry of Environment warned it poses a threat to birds and other animals, including pets.
Now, only areas with five times the so-called harmful threshold of voles can apply for permits to use Stutox II. The authorities expect the first permits will be issued by late February.
