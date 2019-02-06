Czech fairy-tale film master Václav Vorlíček dies, aged 88

Václav Vorlíček, known for classic films such as “Who Wants to Kill Jessie” and the fairy tale “Three Nuts for Cinderella”, died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

Last year, Mr Vorlíček was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Kviff), officially known as the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema.

Mr Vorlíček studied filmmaking at Prague’s FAMU in the 1950s and began directing feature films in the early 1960s.

His beloved filmography includes several comedies made in collaboration with screenwriter Miloš Macourek.