Czech expats meet in Prague for two-day conference

Czech expats from all around the world will gather in Prague on Thursday for a two-day conference on maintaining their native language skills. The event is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Czech Schools without Borders, a non-profit organisation established in the 1930s with a mission to teach Czech language and culture to Czech children living abroad.
Part of the event, held at the ministry’s Tuscany Palace, will be a Czech Diaspora Day marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.
Czechs are predominantly descendants of pre-Slavic populations, says archaeogenetics expert
Former Huawei employees say client information was discussed at Chinese embassy
Prague’s Žižkov TV Tower set for videomapping of Apollo 11 moon launch, landing
Unauthorised removal of Charles Bridge graffiti criticised
More protection for Prague’s Lennon wall after tourist agencies organise spray painting