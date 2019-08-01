Czech expats meet in Prague for two-day conference

Ruth Fraňková
01-08-2019
Czech expats from all around the world will gather in Prague on Thursday for a two-day conference on maintaining their native language skills. The event is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Czech Schools without Borders, a non-profit organisation established in the 1930s with a mission to teach Czech language and culture to Czech children living abroad.

Part of the event, held at the ministry’s Tuscany Palace, will be a Czech Diaspora Day marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

 
 
 
