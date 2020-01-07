Czech ex-football international Tomáš Řepka released from prison early

Former Czech football international Tomáš Řepka has been released from prison seven months into a 2.5 year sentence for fraud.

Řepka had sold a Mercedes which he no longer owned but was leasing. Earlier, he was sentenced for advertising sexual services online in the name of his ex-wife.

During his football career, he earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and played for a number of clubs, including Italy’s Fiorentina and the English Premier League side West Ham United.