Czech ex-football international Tomáš Řepka released from prison early

Former Czech football international Tomáš Řepka has been released from prison seven months into a 2.5 year sentence for fraud.
Řepka had sold a Mercedes which he no longer owned but was leasing. Earlier, he was sentenced for advertising sexual services online in the name of his ex-wife.
During his football career, he earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and played for a number of clubs, including Italy’s Fiorentina and the English Premier League side West Ham United.
President Zeman uses Christmas message to warn against green ‘false prophets’
Property prices in Czech mountain regions surge
Most Czechs think modern history being reinterpreted falsely, survey shows
Most popular articles of 2019
From Lukashenko’s Wrath to “goulash on steroids” – the Václav Havel cookbook