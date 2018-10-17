Czech erotic portal fraudster gets reduced sentence

An appeals court has reduced to seven years a prison sentence handed down to a Czech woman who defrauded a Norwegian man out of 53 million crowns. They had met on an online portal offering erotic services.

The woman, then 27, had asked her 60-year-old victim for loans for various things, such as to pay for knee surgery, to buy a car and purchase food for her cat, convincing the Norwegian she would pay him back later.

After havving been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud the woman, Barbora Havířová, immediately filed an appeal.

The decision of the High Court of Appeal in Olomouc reduced her sentence by one year, a spokesperson for the Court of First Instance in Brno said. The judgment is final.