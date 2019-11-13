Czech embassy officials to visit refugee camps in Greece

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has said that officials from the Czech embassy in Athens would visit Greek refugee camps housing “unaccompanied minors“ in order to ascertain the situation in connection with an appeal from the Greek authorities for individual EU member states to accept a given number of orphans.

Christian Democrat leader Marek Výborný, who relayed the minister’s words to the press, said that if the selected children passed the security screening then the Czech Republic should show solidarity and accept them. Greece has suggested the Czech Republic could take in 40 of the 2,500 “unaccompanied minors”.

The Christian Democrats who have strongly advocated for this to be done say there are Czech families ready to give them a home.

However the ruling parties have frowned on the idea, with Prime Minister Babis reiterating that refugees, including underage children, should be helped in their home countries.