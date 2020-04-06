Czech Embassy in Moscow attacked after removal of Prague statue

A group of people wearing masks attacked the Czech Embassy in Moscow on Sunday, days after the removal of a statue of Red Army commander Ivan Konev in Prague. A sign with the slogan Stop Fascism was placed on the fence of the embassy and a number of smoke bombs were thrown into its grounds.

The Russian TV station REN said the incident had come in response to the removal of the statue of Konev.

A group named Other Russia said they were responsible for the attack and declared on their website “Our tanks will be in Prague!”