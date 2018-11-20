Czech Elena Gorolová makes BBC 100 Women 2018 list

Czech woman Elena Gorolová has been named on an annual BBC list of 100 inspirational and influential women. Ms. Gorolová is a Roma social worker based in Ostrava. The BBC highlighted her campaigns against forced sterilisation and work to return institutionalized children to their birth families.

The 49-year-old told Czech Radio that Czech doctors were no longer carrying out forced sterilisations and the focus of her work today was securing financial compensation for victims of the practice. She herself was sterilised without her knowledge.