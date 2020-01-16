Czech economy increasingly dependent on foreign labour

The Czech economy is increasingly dependent on foreign labour. According to figures released by the Czech Statistics Office foreign workers made up 13 percent of the labour force last year. In 2010 it was just 10 percent.
The majority of foreign workers in the country are Ukrainians, Slovaks and Vietnamese nationals, but there is also a growing number of workers from Russia, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.
According to the last available figures there are 567,000 foreign workers registered in the country, of which 290,000 have permanent residency, 275,000 are here on a temporary basis and 2,500 are foreigners who have been granted or are seeking asylum in the country.
