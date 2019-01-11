Czech economy grew 2.4 pct y/y in third quarter

The Czech economy grew 2.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018 and by 0.6 percent in quarterly terms, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) said on Friday.

Per capita income rose 2.8 percent in annual terms during the third quarter, when the average monthly salary reached 26,442 crowns (1033 euros).

Meanwhile, Czech retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles rose by 6.1 percent year-on-year in November, about 1.5 percentage points above the market consensus.