Czech economy 13th fastest growing in EU

In 2018 the Czech Republic had the 13th fastest-growing economy in the European Union, according to the head of the Czech Statistics Office, Marek Rojíček.

With a growth of 2.9 percent, the Czech economy surpassed that of some of the founding EU members such as Germany and was significantly above the EU average.

In 2018 Czech economic growth dropped to 2.9 percent from 4.5 the previous year.

The economy was driven by investments and consumer spending but hampered by lower foreign demand. The fastest-growing economies were those of Ireland, Malta and Poland.