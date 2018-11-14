Czech economic growth slows to 2.3 pct y/y in third quarter

The Czech economy grew at a rate of 2.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, according to data published by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) on Wednesday.

In quarterly terms, GDP increased by 0.4 percentage points in July through September.

In 2017, the Czech economy grew 4.4 percent in annual terms, up from 2.6 percent growth in 2016. Analysts predict more sluggish growth in 2018, of below 3 percent.

Unemployment dropped to a 21-year low of 2.8 percent in October and some analysts say the economy was at full capacity last year.