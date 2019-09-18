Czech drug smuggler denied parole in New Zealand

Czech citizen Karel Šroubek, who is serving a six-year punishment in New Zealand for drug smuggling has been denied parole, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday, quoting the New Zealand Herald. According to the authorities, Mr Šroubek poses a high risk of reoffending due to his association with criminals in the Czech Republic and with the Hells Angels in New Zealand.

Mr Šroubek is wanted in his home country in connection with a murder committed in 2003. He will be deported once his six-year prison sentence on drug charges, which was handed in 2016, comes to an end.