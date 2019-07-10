Czech divers break national record, spend 7 days, 15 mins underwater

Two divers on Wednesday broke the Czech national record for time spent underwater. After a week and 15 minutes below the surface, they emerged from a flooded quarry near Lišov in České Budějovice at 12:22.

David Vondrášek, a lecturer at the Prague Faculty of Physical Education and Sport, and his former student, Václav Gabriel, spent most of the week inside an underwater cabin at a depth of about ten metres.

Vondrášek was also the previous record holder, having spent 102 hours underwater in the same flooded quarry.

