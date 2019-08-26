Czech diver dies in underwater cave in southeast Greece

Two foreign nationals, Czech and Iranian divers, have been found dead in an underwater cave off the island of Karpathos, in southeast Greece, local authorities reported. The two men, aged 60 and 35, had dived to a depth of 45 meters inside the cave on Saturday.

A third diver who went inside the cave turned back due to a lack of air and broke surface, without finding his companions. He then alerted the authorities.

It is believed the two divers lost their way in the cave which has strong undercurrents and very low visibility. Divers from the Greek coast guard's Underwater Missions Team retrieved the bodies on Sunday afternoon.