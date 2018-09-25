Czech director starts filming adaptation of Philip Roth’s The Prague Orgy

Czech director Irena Pavlásková has started filming an adaptation of The Prague Orgy by the late U.S. author Philip Roth. The book, based on Roth’s own experience, is set in the mid-1970s Czechoslovakia and follows the journey of his alter ego Nathan Zuckermann to Prague. The project, a Czech-Slovak-Canadian coproduction with an international cast, will be shot in English. Starring in the lead roles are Canadian actor Jonas Chernick and Russian actress Ksenia Rappaport. The premiere is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2019.