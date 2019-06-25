Czech directed adaptation of Roth’s Prague Orgy set for big screen

An adaptation of Philip Roth’s novel The Prague Orgy shot in the Czech capital will get a cinema release in October, the producers announced. The film is helmed by Czech director Irena Pavlásková and stars Canadian actor Jonas Chernik as Roth’s protagonist, Nathan Zuckerman, while Russian Ksenia Rappoport is the female lead.

Pavel Kříž plays Zuckerman’s Prague guide and is just one of a number of well-known Czech actors in the movie.

The original novel is based on Roth’s experiences in Prague in the 1970s.