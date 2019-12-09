Czech diplomats to host annual ‘Mitterrand’ breakfasts with human rights activists

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and Czech ambassadors abroad this week are hosting breakfast meetings with human rights and democracy campaigners to honour a famous French gesture of support for Czechoslovak dissidents under communism.

The meetings commemorate a famous breakfast at Prague’s Embassy in Paris on December 9, 1988, when then French president Francois Mitterrand held talks with Czechoslovak dissidents in a significant gesture of support.

Mitterrand had invited dissidents and Charter 77 signatories, including Václav Havel, to the French embassy for the meeting during a visit to Czechoslovakia earlier that year.

The French president’s visit helped spur the Czechoslovak regime to grant official permission for an opposition rally to be held on Human Rights Day on December 10, 1988 in Prague's Žižkov district.