Czech developer PPF to build 1,500 flats in Moscow

Moscow authorities have given PPF Group, controlled by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, permission to build 1,500 flats in the Russian capital.
Separately, PPF is moving ahead with its mixed-use Comcity project in south-west Moscow, which will include two office buildings and a four-star Novotel hotel.
PPF now has six real estate projects underway or completed in Russia, including the Metropolis Administration Center and the South Gate Industrial Park in Moscow.
