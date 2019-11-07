Broadcast Archive

Czech deputies approve mutual protection of Czech and Slovak airspace

Ruth Fraňková
07-11-2019
Czech lower house of Parliament on Thursday approved a proposal for mutual cooperation in protecting the Czech and Slovak airspace.

The so-called common Czech-Slovak sky project was signed in February 2017 by the Slovak and Czech defence ministers and subsequently ratified by the national parliaments and presidents of both states.

The agreement assumed mutual assistance in the face of a terrorist threat or in the event that one of the countries was unable to ensure the protection of its airspace.

 
 
 
 
