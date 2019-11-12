Czech delegation takes part in Vatican mass on 30th anniversary of canonisation of St. Agnes

Czech clerics and pilgrims attended a special event at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Tuesday marking the 30th anniversary of the canonisation of St. Agnes of Bohemia. A mass was held in honour of Pope John Paul II, who canonised the Czech saint on November 12, 1989, just days before the start of the Velvet Revolution.
Tuesday’s mass was conducted by the leader of the Czech Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Dominik Duka. Prayers were said at an altar to St. Wenceslas, a statute of St. Agnes, the tomb of St. Peter and the place where Cardinal Josef Beran's remains were interred before being returned to his homeland last year.
