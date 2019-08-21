Czech defence ministry to receive more money in 2020 budget

The Czech Ministry of Defence will receive an extra 1.2 billion in government funding next year, bringing its 2020 budget to CZK 75.5 billion. The further budget increase, was announced at a press conference by Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar after he met with Finance Minister Alena Schillerová on Wednesday morning. Mr. Metnar says the money will be spent on investments.

With this extra boost, the ministry, which is currently running a modernisation programme within the Czech armed forces, will receive CZK 8.8 billion more in funding next year compared to its current budget.

The country has previously pledged to reach the NATO member states defence spending target of 2 percent by 2024. Currently, military spending amounts to just 1.2 percent of GDP.