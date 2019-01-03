Czech David Pastrňák to be part of 2019 NHL All-Star team

The Boston Bruins’ forward David Pastrňák has been included in the 2019 NHL All-Star team. It is the first All-Star Game selection for the 22-year-old Czech, who currently leads the Bruins in scoring with 24 goals and 26 assists. The last Czech to receive this honour was Jaromír Jágr in 2016. The game is set to take place on January 26 in San Jose.