Czech Darida sets new Bundesliga running record

Ian Willoughby
02-06-2020
Czech footballer Vladimír Darida set a new record for distance run in a Bundesliga game for Hertha Berlin at the weekend. The 29-year-old midfielder covered 14.34 kilometres in match against Augsburg, surpassing his own previous 2018 record of 14.16 kilometres. Darida, who has 59 international caps, has been at Hertha since 2015.

