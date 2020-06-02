Czech Darida sets new Bundesliga running record

Czech footballer Vladimír Darida set a new record for distance run in a Bundesliga game for Hertha Berlin at the weekend. The 29-year-old midfielder covered 14.34 kilometres in match against Augsburg, surpassing his own previous 2018 record of 14.16 kilometres. Darida, who has 59 international caps, has been at Hertha since 2015.
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
Prague City Tourism shifts the focus to domestic tourists
“We wanted to do something beautiful” - How the US cavalry saved some of world’s most treasured horses in wartime Czechoslovakia
“Having 10 percent of guests does not even cover running costs” – Czech hotels face year of low demand