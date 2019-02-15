Czech cyber watchdog confirms warning against Huawei

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency has reiterated its warning that Huawei and ZTE products should not be used in Czech critical infrastructure. The agency sent its reply to Huawei on Thursday, following the company’s request for a cancellation or modification of its statement originally issued in December last year.

Huawei said the warning was in violation of international law and has threatened the Czech Republic with an international lawsuit. The Czech government asked critical infrastructure administrators to analyse the risks posed by using Chinese hardware and software in January.