Czech culture minister: China’s cancellation of concert tours damages relations

Minister of Culture Lubomír Zaorálek (Social Democrats) objected to the recent cancellation of concerts by Czech ensembles in China during a meeting with the country’s ambassador in Prague, the news agency ČTK reports.

Beijing has ‘indefinitely postponed’ or cancelled scheduled tours by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and other groups, likely due to an ongoing feud with Prague Mayor Zdenek Hřib (Pirates), a vocal supporter of Taiwan and Tibet.

Minister Zaorálek reportedly told the Chinese ambassador that the cancellations have damaged bilateral relations.

Since taking office a year ago, Hřib has pushed for the removal of a clause in a Prague-Beijing cooperation agreement requiring the Czech capital to respect the communist country’s “one-China policy”.