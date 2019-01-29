Czech crime rate down almost 5 percent last year

The crime rate in the Czech Republic declined by 4.9 percent in 2018, according to police figures released on Tuesday. It was the fifth year in a row that the number of reported crimes was down.
Just over half of the crimes reported last year involved property. Some 116 murders were registered, 30 fewer than in 2017. The police said they had managed to clear up 54.9 percent of all the crimes they dealt with.
