Czech country music pioneer, Greenhorns co-founder Jan Vyčítal dies

Brian Kenety
02-03-2020
Czech country music singer/songwriter Jan Vyčítal died on Sunday at the age of 77. He was a founding member of the sixties-era band Greenhorns and an accomplished cartoonist.

Vyčítal wrote most of the lyrics for the band, which was forced to change its name to Zelenáči during the Normalisation period. He also penned Czech-language covers of scores of American country hits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
