Czech country music pioneer, Greenhorns co-founder Jan Vyčítal dies

Czech country music singer/songwriter Jan Vyčítal died on Sunday at the age of 77. He was a founding member of the sixties-era band Greenhorns and an accomplished cartoonist.
Vyčítal wrote most of the lyrics for the band, which was forced to change its name to Zelenáči during the Normalisation period. He also penned Czech-language covers of scores of American country hits.
First three cases of coronavirus infection reported in Czech Republic
Czech biochemist involved in developing potential coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus: no cases confirmed in Czech Republic so far
Coronavirus: Prague Airport designates special gates for arrivals from Italy
“Do not panic” – health minister tells Czechs as coronavirus spreads across Europe