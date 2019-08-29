Czech companies taking part in international trade fair in Damascus

The Czech Republic is one of 38 countries whose companies are taking part in the 61st International Fair in Damascus, despite the US sanctions levelled against the country.

The US Embassy in Syria warned on Thursday that foreign companies doing business with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are exposing themselves to the possibility of US sanctions.

According to the ctk news agency there are around twenty Czech companies represented at the fair. According to the news agency they deal in products and services that are not affected by the sanctions.