Czech companies leaving tax havens

Daniela Lazarová
15-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech companies have started leaving tax havens such as Malta and Lichtenstein, according to statistics published by Bisnode. In the first quarter of this year the number of Czech firms based in tax havens dropped by 259, which is a bigger drop than in the preceding three years put together. The number of Czech firms operating from tax havens in now just over 12,500. According to Bisnode analysts it is too early to say whether this is a trend or a one-off occurrence.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 