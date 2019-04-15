Czech companies leaving tax havens

Czech companies have started leaving tax havens such as Malta and Lichtenstein, according to statistics published by Bisnode. In the first quarter of this year the number of Czech firms based in tax havens dropped by 259, which is a bigger drop than in the preceding three years put together. The number of Czech firms operating from tax havens in now just over 12,500. According to Bisnode analysts it is too early to say whether this is a trend or a one-off occurrence.