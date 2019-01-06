Czech Communists to hold “yellow vests” protest in Prague

Czech Communists are to hold a protest at which participants will wear high-visibility yellow vests in central Prague on January 26, the news website Lidovky.cz reported. The Communist Party and other groups have called the demonstration against the high cost of housing, water, electricity and gas.

A representative of the Prague branch of the Communist Party said they would not pretend they had not taken inspiration from France, where “yellow vest” protests – initially against a rise in duties on diesel – have been taking place since the middle of November.