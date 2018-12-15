Czech communists pick MEP Kateřina Konečná to lead EP elections in May

The Communists (KSČM) leadership has chosen MEP Kateřina Konečná as the party’s leader for the European Parliament elections in May 2019. She won a clear majority of the votes in a secret ballot of the party’s central committee, according to the Czech news agency ČTK, citing unnamed sources.

Her rival candidate, MEP Jaromír Kohlíček, received about 25 percent of the vote. Konečná, who is the Communists’ deputy chairman for European affairs, had been the favourite to win and has already been preparing for the EP election for several months.

The KSČM leadership also approved their election programme on Saturday morning. The party wants to call for changes in key EU treaties with the aim of giving more power to the member states. In particular, the Communists want a greater say on what legislation will be agreed on the European level.

The senior opposition right-wing Civic Democrats' (ODS) election leader will be Jan Zahradil, who is also the leading candidate of the EP's European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

The junior government Social Democrats (ČSSD) board has proposed MEP Pavel Poc for the centre-left party\s election leader, while the opposition Christian Democrats (KDU-ČSL) have chosen MEP Pavel Svoboda.