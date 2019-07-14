Czech climber Adam Ondra clinches victory in Chamonix Climbing World Cup

Daniela Lazarová
14-07-2019
Czech climber Adam Ondra dominated the men’s qualifiers of the Chamonix Lead Climbing World Cup 2019 on Saturday. Ondra bounced back after an elbow injury to clinch the only two tops, placing provisional first ahead of Alexander Megos and Romain Desgranges. The other Czech representative in the race, Martin Stráník, finished sixth.

