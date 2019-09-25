Czech clients of Thomas Cook facing problems abroad

Several hotels in Mallorca, Turkey, Greece and Austria have asked their Czech clients to pay for their accommodation, the cost of which had already been covered, the website idnes.cz reported. The incident concerned customers who booked their holidays through the travel agency Neckermann, part of the bankrupt British travel agency Thomas Cook.

The agency has advised their clients to contact their hotline and promised to reimburse any additional costs.

The travel agency has approximately 1,100 Czech clients abroad. According to its marketing head, Jan Šrámek, they should return home on schedule with no foreseeable problems.