Czech citizen in Vietnam under observation for new coronavirus

Twelve people, including a Czech citizen, have been put in isolation in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang and are under observation for the new coronavirus, the Vietnamese news site Tuoi tre news wrote on Sunday.

According to the website, the people are being monitored in the city’s hospital as they all have fevers and have been recently in contact with high-risk subjects.

A spokeswoman for the Czech Foreign Ministry said the man was hospitalised for preventive reasons, adding that he is in contact with the Czech Embassy in Hanoi.

A pneumonia outbreak, caused by a new strain of the coronavirus family was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan City in December 2019. The virus has spread to other countries, infecting more than 2,000 people globally.