Czech circus family member, taxidermist, sentenced over illegal tiger trade

A Czech court has convicted three men, including a taxidermist and an animal parks owner, of killing critically endangered tigers and illegally trading in products made from their carcasses.

Prosecutors say the three men had arranged to have tigers killed and their parts processed for sale on the black market to Asian buyers.

The Česká Lípa county court sentenced taxidermist Miloš Hrozínek to three years in prison. Animal parks owner Ludvík Berousek, a member of a famous circus family, got a two-year suspended sentence and a fine. Vietnamese businessman Xuan Vu Le also got a two-year prison sentence.

They were arrested last year after police raids in Prague and elsewhere yielded the body of a recently killed tiger and pelts of other big cats, as well as the bodies of 20 other protected animals.