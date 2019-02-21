Czech cinematographers hand out annual awards

The Czech Cinematographers’ Association handed out their annual awards in Prague on Wednesday evening. The prize for Best Camera in feature film went to Tomáš Sysel for the movie Toman, while Marek Dvořák won the award for Best Camera in TV film for the film Dukla 61. Miroslav Fojtík, who shot hundreds of reports and live recordings for Czechoslovak television, was recognised for his life-time contribution to cinematography.