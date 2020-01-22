Czech cinemas record increase in audience figures

Czech cinemas recorded a significant increase in attendance last year, the Union of Film Distributors said on Wednesday. In 2019, cinema operators sold over 18 million tickets, which is the highest number since 1993, when the figure reached nearly 22 million visitors.
Sales reached a record CZK 2.6 billion, a year-on-year increase by 15 percent. The most popular film in 2019 was the Czech comedy Jogging for Love with over 1,500 000 visitors.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Screenshot: a hybrid English-friendly Prague art-house cinema where screenings are events