Czech cinemas record increase in audience figures

Czech cinemas recorded a significant increase in attendance last year, the Union of Film Distributors said on Wednesday. In 2019, cinema operators sold over 18 million tickets, which is the highest number since 1993, when the figure reached nearly 22 million visitors.

Sales reached a record CZK 2.6 billion, a year-on-year increase by 15 percent. The most popular film in 2019 was the Czech comedy Jogging for Love with over 1,500 000 visitors.