Czech choirs stage “Sing for UNICEF” concerts to fight infant mortality

Choirs across the Czech Republic are holding concerts on Wednesday as part of a charity drive called “Sing for UNICEF”.

Proceeds will go towards helping implement a United Nation’s programme aimed at reducing the high infant mortality rate in underdeveloped countries.

At last count, 182 local choirs had joined the effort, with 64 concerts scheduled for Wednesday. It is the biggest project by the local UNICEF branch since its founding in 1991.