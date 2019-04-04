Czech children’s classic Journey to Prehistory digitally restored

The Karel Zeman Museum in Prague has completed a project of digitally restoring three films by the legendary Czech director and animator, museum co-founder Ondřej Beránek announced on Thursday. The last film to be digitally restored was the Zeman’s 1956 children’s classic called Journey to Prehistory.

The joint project of the Czech Film Foundation, the Karel Zeman Museum and Czech Television, called Restoring the World of Fantasy, was launched in 2014. The other two films restored within the project are Invention for Destruction and The Fabulous Baron Munchausen.