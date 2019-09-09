Czech ČEZ sets deadline for would-be buyers of Romanian assets

Czech state-controlled utility ČEZ has announced a September 25 deadline for potential buyers of its Romanian assets to register their interest. The move is in line with the company’s strategy to exit foreign markets, including Bulgaria, Turkey and Poland.

In total, ČEZ is considering seven companies in Romania, keeping only companies engaged in modern energy services (ESCo) and trading activity. ČEZ will later issue a call for non-binding tenders from registered potential buyers.