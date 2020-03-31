Czech Centres go online during coronavirus crisis

Czech Centres abroad are currently closed to the public, with planned events in cooperation with local partners being moved to the autumn period.

Communication with foreign audiences now takes place exclusively online, via web pages, social networks and e-newsletters.

Presentations of Czech culture, science and innovation as well as Czech language teaching continue on #CzechCultureToTheWorld.

Check-out the Science Café online prepared by the Czech Centre London or the Artists That Never Give Up Project by the Czech Centre in New York.