Czech Centre annual meeting underway, Velvet Revolution tops agenda

Directors of all Czech Centres, agencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged with promoting the country abroad, are now holding their annual week-long meeting in Prague.

Topping the agenda are preparations to mark the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in November.

Czech Centre directors will also discuss a new programme strategy to effectively highlight accomplishments of Czech scientists, deepen cooperation with foreign universities, and teach the Czech language abroad.

There are 24 Czech Centre branches around the world, including its headquarters in downtown Prague and the Czech House in Moscow. Last year, they organised more than 2,000 events (exhibitions, fairs, lectures and presentations), receiving more than 2.8 million visitors.