Czech central bank keeps rates on hold over fear of Eurozone slowdown

The Czech National Bank kept key interest rates on hold at its policy setting meeting on Thursday as the risks of a global economic slowdown and fallout from Brexit outweigh accelerating inflation at home.

Consumer-price growth in February accelerated to its fastest pace in 16 months, with core inflation running at a record high, fuelled by a jump in salaries of over 6 percent in real terms.

But several central bankers have urged for caution over the effects of a Eurozone slowdown, with Germany the market for about a third of Czech exports alone, Bloomberg reported.