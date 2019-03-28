Czech central bank keeps rates on hold over fear of Eurozone slowdown

Brian Kenety
28-03-2019
The Czech National Bank kept key interest rates on hold at its policy setting meeting on Thursday as the risks of a global economic slowdown and fallout from Brexit outweigh accelerating inflation at home.

Consumer-price growth in February accelerated to its fastest pace in 16 months, with core inflation running at a record high, fuelled by a jump in salaries of over 6 percent in real terms.

But several central bankers have urged for caution over the effects of a Eurozone slowdown, with Germany the market for about a third of Czech exports alone, Bloomberg reported.

 
 
 
 
