Czech central bank issues special coins, banknotes with 100-year logo

The Czech National Bank on Wednesday issued a second series of three 20-crown coins and a special 100-crown banknote in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Czechoslovak currency.

People queued for hours to be among the first to get the coins, which feature portraits of the First Republic economists – First Minister of Finance Alois Rašín; his successor, Karel Englis; and the first governor of the National Bank of Czechoslovakia, Vilém Pospíšil.

The issue is part of the central bank’s “Personalities of the Czechoslovak State” edition featuring the Czech and Slovak political figures.

In October, it released into circulation 20-crown coins with portraits of the founding fathers of Czechoslovakia – Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, Edvard Beneš and Rastislav Štefánik.